Michael Seater, Ariel Waller, John Ralston, Daniel Magder, Jordan Todosey, Joy Tanner and Ashley Leggat in Season 1 of "Life with Derek"- 2005.

“Life With Derek” is getting another reboot.

The beloved Canadian television series is being turned into a second movie, 12 years after the first reboot movie “Vacation with Derek” was released in 2010.

READ MORE: Disney Channel Favourite ‘Phineas And Ferb’ Is Returning To Television

The new film, titled “Life With Luca” will pick up “15 years later, as Derek (Michael Seater) and his ‘Type A’ personality daughter Skyler prepare to move in with aunt Casey (Ashley Leggat) and her extended family,” as per IMDb.

In a tweet shared by Leggat, the 36-year-old actress teased that her and co-star Seater’s onscreen kids “can’t seem to get along” just like their characters Casey and Derek, respectively.

It’s official – Derek & Casey are back! This time, with each of their own kids who can’t seem to get along. Sound familiar? Get ready to reunite with your favourite step siblings in the #LifewithLuca movie premiere on Family Channel – February 20th @ 7pmET/PT.#LifewithDerek pic.twitter.com/XemFazvdaH — Ashley Leggat (@AshleyLeggat) January 25, 2023

Leggat also shared a teaser for the upcoming spin-off.

Tag someone who used to watch #LifeWithDerek! “If you thought Casey and Derek fought, just wait for the clash of the cousins 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦. Don’t miss the return of everyone’s favourite family in the premiere of Life with Luca, February 20 at 7pm ET/PT, Exclusively on @Family_Channel 💙📺” pic.twitter.com/p0VvTurMlS — Ashley Leggat (@AshleyLeggat) January 1, 2023

The actress initially revealed that the reboot film was in the works back in August when she took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes footage of her and her colleagues on set.

“We’re backkkk!!! Had the time of my life filming ‘Life with Luca’,” she captioned the post. “I can’t wait for you all to see what Derek & Casey have been up to in the last 15 years.”

READ MORE: Here’s When ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Come Out On Disney+

The film also appears to see Joy Tanner reprise her role as Nora McDonald, Casey’s mother, and John Ralston as George Venturi, Derek’s father.

“Life With Derek” first premiered on Canada’s Family Channel back in 2005. The series, which centred on the “constant feud between Casey and her stepbrother Derek as they [vied] for control of their household,” ran for four seasons before concluding in 2009.

READ MORE: Alexa Nikolas Slams Nickelodeon’s ‘Zoey 101’ Reboot, Says It’s ‘Harmful’ To Survivors Of Child Abuse

Off screen, Leggat is a mother to three girls. In June, she welcomed her third daughter Lyla with husband Jeremy Williams. The couple also share Olivia, 5, and London, 3, together.

“Life with Luca” premieres February 20 at 7:00 P.M. ET/PT on Family Channel.