Gerard Butler is reliving old memories.

This week, the “Plane” star appeared on Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show”, and he took a tour through his films to reveal behind-the-scenes secrets, including the time he “almost killed” Hilary Swank.

The pair starred together in the 2007 romantic drama “P.S. I love You”, and Butler recalled how lovely it was to work with Swank, until things went wrong.

“She’s so cool, and so great to work with, that I almost killed her,” he said.

Butler explained the accident occurred while shooting a scene in which his character dances for Swank wearing just some boxers, boots and suspenders.

“I literally shot that scene for a day-and-a-half and I had to dance like an idiot in the suspenders … At one point, the clip, which was a crocodile clip, got stuck in the television as I’m crawling towards her,” he explained. “And she’s right in front of me and she’s laughing hysterically … I’m crawling towards the bed, it gets stuck, it releases… BOOM! It flies over my head, hits her in the head, slashes her head.”

The actor continued, “I mean, you could even see the teeth of the [clip], and she has to get taken to the hospital.”

But it was Butler’s reaction to the incident that had Barrymore’s audience in stitches.

“In three seconds everybody’s gone, and I’m just sitting there in my Irish boxer shorts and my boots and a pair of socks, and I just started crying,” he said, recalling how he said to himself, “I just scarred Hilary Swank, I almost took her eye out and I just made a fool of myself.”

Thankfully, Swank was alright and the movie ended up being a hit at the box office.