According to Pamela Anderson, this alleged offer from Sylvester Stallone was no knockout in her eyes.

In her upcoming Netflix documentary, “Pamela, a love story”, the “Baywatch” alum claims the Rocky star asked her to be his “number one girl” — and purportedly offered her some luxe items in return.

“I remember talking to Sylvester Stallone one time, and he offered me a condo and a Porsche to be his number one girl,” she alleges in the film. “And I was like, ‘Does that mean there’s a number two? Uh-uh.’ He goes, ‘That’s the best offer you’re gonna get, honey. You’re in Hollywood now.'”

However, she was more interested in matters of the heart. “I really wanted to be in love,” Anderson, who married Tommy Lee in 1995, says, “and I didn’t want anything less than that.”

Meanwhile, Stallone has denied the entire offer ever happened. “The statement from Pamela Anderson attributed to my client is false and fabricated,” a spokesperson for the actor tells the New York Post. “Mr. Stallone confirms that he never made any portion of that statement.” ET has reached out to his rep for comment.

The story is not the only one of Anderson’s making headlines in the lead-up to the film and memoir, “Love, Pamela”, both out on Jan. 31. In the book, Anderson alleges Tim Allen flashed her on her first day of filming as Lisa on Home Improvement.

“I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably,” she writes, according to an excerpt published by Variety.

In response, Allen told ET in a statement, “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing.”

