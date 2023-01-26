Kylie Jenner turns heads at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show with a huge fake lion's head attached to her velvet black dress.

Kylie Jenner literally “roared” at Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

“The Kardashians” star made a big impression by walking the runway while wearing a gigantic artificial lion’s head attached to her garment.

The animal head was made from “hand moulded foam, wool and silk faux fur, and hand painted to seem as life-like as possible, reflecting the majesty of the natural world,” according to the designer’s Instagram page. “NO ANIMALS WERE HARMED IN MAKING THIS LOOK,” they added.

Twitter gave mix reactions for Jenner’s Paris Fashion Week look. Kylie received some love from a few fans while a lot of backlash from most of the netizens, who blamed the star for promoting animal cruelty.

Here’s Twitter verdict:

#KylieJenner made a roaring appearance at #ParisFashionWeek in #Schiaparelli. Some love it, others not so much. Tell us what you think of Kylie's head-turning look | Read more https://t.co/EQegx1wHOb — ET Canada (@ETCanada) January 25, 2023

“This Is disturbing and looks like you are encouraging game hunting of these majestic animals. Not a fan at all of this collection. This isn’t art,” wrote one user. The other commented: “ANIMALS ARE NOT ACCESSORIES.”

“NOT A GOOD IDEA, ANIMALS IS NOT A FASHION MODE ⚠️⚠️,” another user added.

Some appreciated Kylie’s sense of style and wrote: “Leo energy,” “love it” on her picture.

The 11-month-old son of Kylie, whose name is Aire, which in Hebrew means Lion of God, may also be referred to by the lion on her dress.