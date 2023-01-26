Pamela Anderson may have kept quiet for a while in terms of that “Pam & Tommy” series, but now she’s speaking her mind.

The Canadian actress, who is releasing her new memoir Love, Pamela and her Netflix documentary “Pamela, a Love Story” later this month, has urged bosses to apologize for releasing the series.

She tells Variety when asked to describe the people behind the Hulu show: “Assholes,” adding: “Salt on the wound. … You still owe me a public apology.”

The series, starring Lily James as Anderson and Sebastian Stan as her ex-husband Tommy Lee, focuses on that stolen 1995 sex tape.

READ MORE: Pamela Anderson Addresses Claims Tim Allen ‘Flashed’ Her: ‘I’m Sure He Had No Bad Intentions’

Despite voicing her disapproval, Anderson, who hasn’t watched the show, has extended an olive branch to James.

“I said to Netflix, ‘I’d love to invite Lily to the premiere of the movie,’” Anderson tells the publication.

“I think it’s hard to play somebody when you don’t know the whole picture. I’ve got nothing against Lily James. I think that she’s a beautiful girl and she was just doing the job. But the idea of the whole thing happening was just really crushing for me.”

Elsewhere in the candid chat, Anderson opens up about being sexually harassed on one of her first jobs as a swimsuit model.

While flying to Hawaii, she was sat next to the photographer who kept putting his hand on her leg.

“He was much older and ruddy, drooly, lecherous,” she recalls. “Then he whispered to me that I’d be the only girl, that he chose me … that it would be intimate, no need for hair or makeup people or photography assistants. Just him and me. I was sick to my stomach. I knew it was not good.”

READ MORE: Pamela Anderson Reveals The Surprising Way She Found Out An Early Boyfriend Was Cheating On Her

Anderson told a flight attendant as soon as they landed and the person in question hid her in the airline’s back office until she could get on a flight back to Los Angeles by herself.

Anderson says, “I hope anyone in danger understands they can go to people for help if they are in an unsafe or uncomfortable situation, especially around a lot of people.

“You can get to a safe place.”

Love, Pamela is set to hit shelves on Jan. 31. Her Netflix documentary, “Pamela, a Love Story”, will be released the same day.