A still from 'Shazam: Fury Of The God'.

Zachary Levi has his super-powered hands full in the newest trailer for “Shazam! Fury of the Gods”.

DC Studios released a new action-packed trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel today.

Levi returns as the titular hero, while Asher Angel plays his civilian persona, Billy Batson. After the events of the last film, his super-powered family have taken to a life of heroics, but their antics are stopped short by the appearance of literal gods.

It's Time To Grow Up. Shazam! Fury of the Gods – only in theaters March 17. #ShazamMovie pic.twitter.com/Aw2N1M4Eg2 — Shazam! Fury of the Gods (@ShazamMovie) January 26, 2023

Lucy Liu plays Kalypso, with Helen Mirren starring as her sister Hespera. The two plays the daughters of Atlas who aren’t too happy that Shazam has borrowed their dad’s powers. Shazam’s list of feats include “the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles, and the speed of Mercury.”

A still from ‘Shazam: Fury Of The God’. — Photo courtesy - Warner Bros. Pictures

Along with the two, the film also introduces “West Side Story” star Rachel Ziegler as their mysterious sister Anthea.

Teasing the new film along with his new cast members, Angel had nothing but praise.

“Everyone’s really great. What can I tell you? Not very much, but I think you can expect more than the first film,” he told ET. “Like we have additional actors with Helen Mirren, Rachel Ziegler, Lucy Liu, more action, more superhero, more heartfelt moments. It’s a really great film and I’m excited to see the end product. I was just with Mr. Zachary Levi and he’s great. He’s a great uncle.”

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” hits theatres on March 17.