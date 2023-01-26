Chelsea Handler didn’t intend to be taking a drug for diabetics.

Appearing on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast with Alex Cooper, the comedian opened up about being prescribed the Ozempic for weight loss without knowing what it really was.

READ MORE: Chelsea Handler Slams Cancel Culture, Reveals How She’d Change Up ‘Boring’ Late-Night TV Format: ‘We Need More Funny’

“So, my anti-aging doctor just hands it out to anybody,” she explained. “I didn’t even know I was on it. She said, ‘If you ever want to drop five pounds, this is good.'”

It was only later, when she met up with a friend who was also on Ozempic that she finally understood what drug she was taking.

“I came back from a vacation and I injected myself with it. I went to lunch with a girlfriend a few days later, and she was like, ‘I’m not really eating anything. I’m so nauseous, I’m on Ozempic,'” Handler recalled. “And I was like, ‘I’m kind of nauseous too.’ But I had just come back from Spain and was jet-lagged.”

Handler told her friend that she was “on semaglutide,” to which the friend replied, “That’s Ozempic.”

READ MORE: Chelsea Handler Roasts Prince Harry, Celebrity Weight Loss In Hilarious Critics Choice Awards Monologue

Given the drug’s main intended purpose, to treat people with diabetes or serious obesity, Handler decided to get off it.

“I’m not on it anymore. That’s too irresponsible,” she said. “I’m an irresponsible drug user, but I’m not gonna take a diabetic drug. I tried it, and I’m not gonna do that. That’s not for me. That’s not right for me.”

She added, “I’ve injected about four or five of my friends with Ozempic because I realized I didn’t wanna use it cause it’s silly. It’s for heavy people,” she added. “Everyone is on Ozempic. It’s gonna backfire, something bad is gonna happen.”

That said, Handler understands why Ozempic has become such a popular drug, telling Cooper, “It’s a miracle! It’s too good to be true. You can just make people who struggled with weight their entire lives thin? It’s a miracle.”