Anna Kendrick is testing her spice tolerance.

The actress, who stars in the new psychological thriller “Alice, Darling” was “tortured” on the season 20 premiere episode of “Hot Ones”.

From “nice” to “unpleasant” tasting wings, Kendrick chats about the challenges she faced for her latest role, looks back on her theatre days and her 2016 comedy “Get a Job” before she attempts to recommend her favourite 1940s films as the spice enhances.

“I do feel kind of stoned,” Kendrick tells host Sean Evans before getting a case of the giggles.

Here’s @AnnaKendrick47 giggling her way thru the world’s spiciest wings on the S20 premiere of Hot Ones https://t.co/awRWcUjTqH pic.twitter.com/4GW7xesBnv — Sean Evans (@seanseaevans) January 26, 2023

Elsewhere she discusses David Letterman and her post-award show ritual — eating mac and cheese — as things begin to “head in the wrong direction.”

“I really don’t like that they taste good at first,” a teary-eyed Kendrick said. “It’s almost like manipulative.”

“It’s really really nice,” she added, regarding the flavour, “and then I can feel that it’s about to start hurting me.”

The worst day of my life ❤️

Check it out https://t.co/jjuM0ugePL pic.twitter.com/9hNpPJXWQV — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) January 26, 2023

However, the actress couldn’t be stopped, even as her ears began to pop.

“I’ll see you in hell,” she joked.

Check out the full interview above to find out whether or not Kendrick was able to tolerate the spicy coated wings all the way to the finish line.