Pamela Anderson has an interesting story to tell about Jack Nicholson in her upcoming memoir Love, Pamela.

According to Variety, the Canadian actress says she once “stumbled upon Nicholson having a threesome in a bathroom” at the Playboy Mansion.

Anderson writes, “Mr. Nicholson had two beautiful women with him.

“They were all giggling and kissing up against the wall, sliding all over each other. I walked by to use the mirror, bending over the sink to fix my lip gloss.

“Trying not to look, but I couldn’t help myself and caught his eye in the reflection. I guess that got him to the finish line, because he made a funny noise, smiled and said, ‘Thanks, dear.’”

As reporter Tatiana Siegel and Anderson revisit the night in question during their interview, the “Baywatch” star shares, “It was just complete freedom.

“It was full of artists, philanthropists, intellectuals, chivalry, beautiful women. It was really an experience.”

In her tell-all book, Anderson also claims Tim Allen “flashed” her on the set of “Home Improvement” when she was 23.

In an excerpt from the book, which was first published by Variety, Anderson recalls of the alleged incident, “On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath.”

She adds, “He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”

The incident was said to have taken place on the first day of shooting “Home Improvement” in April 1991.

Allen said in a statement shared with Variety, “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing.”

