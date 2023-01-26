James Cameron’s “Avatar” sequel is unstoppable.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” has already surpassed “Avengers: Infinity War” and is currently the fifth-highest grossing movie globally. Before the weekend, the film will have earned over $2.046 billion total.

#AvatarTheWayOfWater just broke $600M at domestic #boxoffice last night and today it will surpass #AvengersInfinityWar to become the #5 global blockbuster of all-time! Latest update for TUE: Domestic $2M/$602M

Intl $8.1M/$1.444B

Worldwide $10.1M/$2.046B#Avatar #JamesCameron — Gitesh Pandya (@GiteshPandya) January 25, 2023

“Avatar 2” is now ranked No. 13 on the domestic all-time rankings and requires almost $20 million to enter the top 10. With $623 million in sales in 2012, Marvel Studios’ “The Avengers” presently holds the No. 10 position.

“The Way of Water” has joined the first “Avatar,” which has a lifetime gross of $2.9 billion, and “Titanic,” which has a $2.19 billion lifetime gross with a 25th anniversary re-release coming later this year. Director James Cameron is now the first director of three movies that have made over $2 billion worldwide.

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang, and Sigourney Weaver are among the cast members of “Avatar: The Way of Water.” The follow-up received favorable reviews from reviewers and is up for four Oscars, including best picture.