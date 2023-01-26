Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ friend Todrick Hall is speaking out about how those “Ellen DeGeneres Show” “toxic workplace” allegations affected the late DJ.

Speaking to Page Six, Hall explained, “People were looking at him like, ‘Why are you still supporting this woman?’ and I think he was under a lot of pressure.”

Hall went on to say of some of the online backlash Boss might have faced, “I don’t know what was going on in his life that may [have led] him to make that decision but I do understand. Right now when I get online some days like right now, if I was in the wrong position of where this abuse would keep happening for years and years and years, there’s only so much a human being can take.

“He was just somebody who always supported me. He was also kind and down to earth. He came over my house a couple of times and we shot TikTok videos together,” Hall added.

Boss, who starred on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” as the DJ from 2014 to when it ended in May 2022, died by suicide at age 40 on Dec. 13.

The professional dancer leaves behind his wife, Allison Holker, and their kids Maddox 6, and Zaia, 3. Boss also adopted Holker’s daughter Weslie, 14, from a previous relationship.

Boss and Holker had been married since 2013.