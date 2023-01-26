“The Recruit” is back in action.

Netflix announced on Thursday the action spy series starring Noah Centineo will be coming back for a second season.

“I’m thrilled to dive back into the fun, funny, action-packed world of The Recruit,” said showrunner Alexi Hawley. “Seeing how invested our audience became in the show’s adventurous take on the spy world and Noah’s turn as Owen has been incredibly rewarding, and I can’t wait to turn it all up to 11 in Season Two.”

READ MORE: Noah Centineo Moves Away From Rom-Coms With ‘The Recruit’

In addition to reprising his role as Owen, the actor will also be returning in an executive producer role.

“I know I speak for our entire cast and executive team at eOne and Netflix when I say that we are thrilled to be returning to ‘The Recruit’ for a second season. I’m looking forward to seeing what Alexi Hawley has in store for us all,” Centineo added.

READ MORE: ‘The Recruit’ Trailer Introduces Noah Centineo As Rookie Lawyer In Action

The series follows new CIA recruit, Owen Hendricks, during his first week on the job when he discovers a threatening letter from an ex-employee, played by Laura Haddock. She threatens to expose the entire organization unless they exonerate her of a major crime. Owen quickly becomes embroiled in a game of politics, power grabs, and manipulation all while trying to navigate his new career in the intelligence organization.

“The Recruit” debuted on Dec. 16 and spent five weeks in the Global Top 10 for the streamer.