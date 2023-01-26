Emma Roberts is clearing up some rumours about her friend.

Appearing this week on “Watch What Happens Live”, the actress shut down theories that her “Scream Queens” co-star Lea Michele can’t read, though not before poking some fun.

The subject came up when Roberts was asked a fan question about seeing Michele perform in Funny Girl on Broadway, and what the biggest misconception is about the actress.

“I saw her in Funny Girl and I was crying at the end. Like, I literally. And she looked at me,” Roberts recalled. “I said to my friend, ‘I think she saw me!’ And my friend was like, ‘Emma, she didn’t see you. Shut up.’ Then I go backstage and she’s like, ‘I saw you!’ And I was like, ‘I knew! I knew that we connected.'”

She continued, “I’m just so happy for her. She’s so down to earth and so talented, and she just deserves everything she’s getting with all the Funny Girl praise. I couldn’t be happier.”

As for the “biggest misconception,” Roberts assumed that the question was referring to the rumours “that she can’t read.”

Roberts joked, “I mean, we have not been in a book club together, but…. No.”

Michele has responded to the rumours in the past. In an interview with The New York Times last year, the actress dismissed the theories as an example of sexism.

“I went to ‘Glee’ every single day; I knew my lines every single day. And then there’s a rumour online that I can’t read or write?” she said. “It’s sad. It really is. I think often if I were a man, a lot of this wouldn’t be the case.”

In 2018, she joked about the rumours in a Twitter reply to a fan, writing, “Loved READING this tweet and wanted to WRITE you back? literally laughing out loud at all this? love you!!!?”