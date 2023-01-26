Pedro Pascal will host “SNL” for the first time on Feb. 4.

The actor, 47, will be joined by Coldplay, who will mark their seventh time appearing on the iconic sketch show.

Pascal is undoubtedly on a roll with his latest project, HBO’s “The Last of Us,” which has been raking in a historical number of viewers since its first two episodes were released this month.

Along with the explosively popular success of “The Last of Us,” the long-awaited trailer for “The Mandalorian” season 3 dropped earlier this month.

Coldplay has also been enjoying its fair share of success. The band recently announced more dates on the West Coast for their record-breaking “Music of the Spheres” world tour.

Pascal and Coldplay will take the role of host and musical guest a week after Michael B. Jordan and Lil Baby take on the part on Jan. 28. Both episodes follow last weekend’s major moment when musical guest Sam Smith surprised audiences with appearances from Sharon Stone and Kim Petras.

Pascal’s episode will air on NBC at 11:30 P.M. EST/8:30 P.M. PT and streams live on Peacock.