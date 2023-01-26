Click to share this via email

Kristen McMenamy is ditching the heels.

This week, the supermodel took a big tumble on the runway at Valentino’s spring 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week, a moment that was captured on video.

In the clip, McMenamy is seen struggling to stay up on her Valentino heels, before tripping and then finally tossing her shoes away to walk the rest of the way barefoot.

it’s like every season valentino have an issue with their heels? pic.twitter.com/xtdw84YT3x — michealla✨ (@PRADAXBBY) January 25, 2023

Later, on Instagram, McMenamy poked fun at the moment, sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of her getting dressed up, with the caption, “Before the Fall.”

Then, on Thursday, she shared another post jokingly calling herself, “Nobody’s Hero,” showing off a thin jumpsuit outfit, notably with the pant legs stretching over her feet and no heels in sight.

In the comments, fans praised how she handled the very public fall.

“It was refreshing to see someone be like ‘actually no, f**k this!’ on a catwalk 👏,” wrote one person, while another added, “You still ate and left no crumbs.”

One fan comment, “You still slayed it! just showing us how to fall and get up in style.”

Another sad, “A Queen never Fall ❤️,” with someone else writing, “Those heels should burn in hell tbh.”

“🤍🤍I love you because you ripped off your heels 🤍,” said another fan.