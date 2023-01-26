James Gunn isn’t responsible for every big change in the DC universe.

On Wednesday night, the “Peacemaker” creator and co-CEO of DC Studios took to Twitter to respond to the suggestion that he was behind the cancellation of TV shows “Titans” and “Doom Patrol”.

“With @DCDoomPatrol and @DCTitans officially ending due to the new direction of @JamesGunn and [Peter] Safran. All the fans can say is good luck,” a DC fan tweeted out.

But Gunn responded, “The decision to end the series precedes us,” adding, “But I certainly wish the best for the talented group of creators, actors, and the rest of the crew that produced both shows.”

Gunn also responded to another tweet joking that he had been responsible for cancelling the 1960s “Batman” series after just three seasons.

News that “Titans” and “Doom Patrol” were officially ending, each after four seasons, was reported by The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday.

The outlet cited sources claiming series producers “saw the writing on the wall amid all the changes with DC Entertainment and plotted their current seasons with proper endings so as to not leave fans in a lurch,” which led fans to believe Gunn and co-CEO Safran were behind the cancellations.

Despite apparently not having involvement in the latest changes at DC, Gunn and Safran have overseen a number of big shifts in the franchise, including the decision not to go forward with Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 3” for the time being, and the shocking announcement that Henry Cavill will not reprise his role as Superman, despite his recent “Black Adam” cameo.