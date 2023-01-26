Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

David Miscavige, Chairman of the Board Religious Technology Center and ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion

David Miscavige, leader of the Church of Scientology, is allegedly missing.

TMZ reports that process servers have had difficulty locating the figure after multiple attempts to serve him a child sex trafficking lawsuit.

The outlet writes that servers have attempted to serve him the suit over a four month period between Scientology offices in L.A. and the Scientology headquarters in Clearwater, Florida.

READ MORE: Seth Rogen Confesses Tom Cruise Tried To Convert Him To Scientology In Resurfaced Clip

The suit comes from three plaintiffs who previously belonged to the Scientology sect Sea Org. They claim they were forced into the church as children and worked into their adulthood with minimal compensation.

This isn’t the first time ex-sect members have sought legal action against the religious organization.

Previous members of Sea Org, Valeska Paris, along with Gawain and Laura Baxter, quit the sect and filed a civil complaint against Miscavige in 2022.

“Miscavige cannot be permitted to continue his gamesmanship,” wrote one plaintiff’s lawyer in their filed documents.

READ MORE: Leah Remini Thanks Jerrod Carmichael For Joke About Scientology At The Golden Globes

Miscavige’s wife, Shelly, was also reported missing in 2013 by ex-Scientologist Leah Remini after she was last seen in public in 2007.

In 2012, her lawyer issued a statement, writing, “Any reports [Shelly] is missing are false.”