Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa have an exciting new HGTV follow-doc series on the way.

“The Flipping El Moussas” will follow the HGTV couple as they balance a busy schedule involving ultrasounds, family time, and high-end house flips throughout the 10-episode series.

The show revolves around Heather’s transition from luxury realtor to house flipper as she joins Tarek’s flipping business.

Though it’s a highly different world from her job as a high-end realtor, Heather uses her knowledge to help Tarek make strategic choices to attract luxury buyers.

The real estate couple’s life has been swinging in full motion for the last few months since they announced a new baby back in July.

The couple discussed their excitement about the new direction in their lives in a recent press release for the show.

“We are ecstatic that we will flip some next-level homes in spectacular locations, all while getting to spend more time together as a family,” said Tarek.

“We’ll have some battles of budget versus design choices, but in the end it will make us stronger in business and in life as we navigate our busy lives as we await our new baby boy,” added Heather Rae.

“The Flipping El Moussas” premieres on March 2 at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV and is available to stream on discovery+.