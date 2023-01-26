Britney Spears has addressed a prank that went too far.

The superstar broke her silence on Twitter on Thursday, Jan 26.

In a notes app paragraph to her fans, the star addressed a police call to her house late last night, which may have resulted in why the star recently deleted her Instagram.

READ MORE: Britney Spears Is Reportedly Selling Her $12 Million Calabasas Mansion On The Down Low

“As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls. I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded,” wrote Spears, 41, who was understandably shocked by the whole incident.

“The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately. This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media.”

READ MORE: Britney Spears Reminisces About Justin Timberlake And Teases Tattoo But ‘Can’t Show It Because It Sucks’

Britney ended the statement with a plea for privacy.

“During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward. All the love, B.”

This invasion of privacy comes just a couple of weeks after a patron recorded the star at a restaurant outing with her husband, Sam Asghari. False headlines spread claiming that the pop superstar got into a heated public exchange with her new husband.