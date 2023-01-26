Sam Smith is geeking out over “RuPaul’s Drag Race”.

The singer has long shared their love for the popular reality competition show, even featuring queens Gottmik and Violet Chachki in the music video for their new track “Unholy”.

Now, their love is being put to the test as they choose their favourite contestant of all-time.

“It’s really hard. It’s really, really, really hard. So I’m having to think about this,” they began. “I got one. It’s Silky Nutmeg Ganache.”

READ MORE: Sharon Stone On Stunning Sam Smith ‘SNL’ Appearance: ‘We Understand Each Other At An Almost Intimate Level”

Ganache competed on season 11 of the show, landing in third place by the end of the series.

“I’ve always loved them from the first season and I’ve loved seeing their journey. I love how honest and raw and open they’ve been,” Smith praised. “And then when they did ‘The Barbie Girl’, it just changed my life. They’re just my favourite drag queen to watch.”

While Ganache may have taken first place in the singer’s heart, they did show some love to Nina West, who they cited as a close second.

“Nina West is so special and wonderful and their smile is incredible. All the acting and stuff they do, I find so beautiful,” said the singer. “They’re such a lovely gorgeous person that radiates what that show’s about.”

READ MORE: Sam Smith Reveals Their Love Of Thongs And McDonald’s: ‘We Need To See Brad Pitt In A Thong’

While Smith is a huge fan, they also wouldn’t mind following in the footsteps of celebrity judges like Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga.

“I would die. I would die to be on,” added the musician.