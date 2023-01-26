Click to share this via email

Kim Kardashian is keeping things fresh-faced for TikTok.

Kardashian shared a comedic morning routine video in which she rocked a makeup-free face for the entirety of the video.

The mom of four, 42, is usually performing alongside her 9-year-old daughter, North, on their joint TikTok account.

However, the SKIMS founder decided to opt for a solo TikTok this Thursday.

“My first tik tok without North,” the reality TV star captioned the post. “I’m feeling myself!”

The video features Kim wearing the SKIMS white cotton rib tank and a pair of low-rise jeans as she applies Skkn by Kim products to her bare face. After placing the dewy oil drops on her face, Kardashian heads over to her Nespresso machine for a morning cup of joe as a hilarious audio clip plays.

“Good morning everybody!” the voiceover says. “Did you know if you replace your morning cup of coffee with a nice, hot cup of green tea that you could lose up to 87% of the f—king little joy you have left in this life?”

Kardashian lip-syncs to the clip as she ends the video sipping her coffee.

The clip received much positive attention in the comment section, with fans praising Kardashian’s online authenticity.

“Kim being real is the best Kim ever!” wrote one user.

“It’s the fresh spray tan confidence! 😍” complimented another fan.