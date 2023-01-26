“The Simpsons”, “Family Guy”, and “Bob’s Burgers” aren’t going anywhere any time soon.

The three mega-successful animated sitcoms have all been renewed for upcoming seasons to air on Fox through the 2024-25 broadcast cycle.

“The Simpsons” continues its record as the longest-running non-scripted sitcom in history as it achieves its 35 and 36th seasons. “Family Guy” will also enter its 22nd and 23rd seasons, while “Bob’s Burgers” steps forward into its 14th and 15th seasons.

“Family Guy” also boasts the title of Fox’s most-streamed program on record and continues the trend this season, averaging 5.1 million viewers.

Michael Thorn, Fox Entertainment’s president of scripted programming, praised the show’s continued success in a statement on Thursday, Jan. 26.

“With this trio of renewals, we celebrate excellence in animation on Fox, our wonderful, long-time partnership with 20th Television and the brilliant creators and incredible voices behind these forever favorites,” said Thorn.

“Three-plus decades of ‘The Simpsons,’ more than two decades of ‘Family Guy’ and over a decade of ‘Bob’s Burgers’ proves the enduring power of the animation genre on our network and the infinite fan affinity for these outrageously funny comedy classics.”