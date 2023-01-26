Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André are enjoying some public PDA.

After sparking rumours about a possible romance, the two were spotted cuddling in Grand Cayman, the largest of the Cayman Islands, in photos from Page Six.

They drank piña coladas and lounged in the shade in chairs by the ocean. In the photos, the two can be seen embracing each other and rubbing noses. A source told the outlet the two were staying at the Palm Heights and have been on vacation together for a few days.

“Emily and Eric were looking pretty cozy on the beach, lounging by the waterfront. They were kissing and flirting. He was cracking jokes and making everybody laugh,” an eyewitness recalled though they described the interactions as more “playful” then “romantic”.

“It seemed like a fun friends-with-benefits situation,” they added. “They hung out at the bar, drinking cocktails and chatting with everyone. They just seemed really happy and relaxed together.”

The two were first spotted spending time together in early January, eating dinner in New York City.

Ratajkowski filed for divorce from movie producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in September 2022 and has since been romantically linked to different men including Pete Davidson.