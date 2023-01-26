Ed Sheeran is proving just how supportive of a friend he is in his and Courteney Cox’s latest Instagram collaboration.

Cox, 58, is celebrating the first anniversary of her homecare brand Homecourt. The brand aims to supply customers with home wellness products, including candles and hand wash.

In the adorable video posted to the actress’ personal Instagram and her Homecourt account, Sheeran strums his acoustic guitar as he sits on the grass beside Cox with an array of Homecourt products spread in front of them.

“Homecourt, one year,” sings Sheeran in a celebratory melody, which sounds like a rendition of Bob Marley’s “One Love”, as Cox shares a smile with him in what appears to be her backyard.

“Courteney Cox got the product to make you clean all night,” continues Sheeran as a chocolate cake is passed to Cox, presumably as a birthday cake for her brand.

“This is my favorite birthday.… just think next year I’ll be two! I’m so proud of this company and we wouldn’t be here without your support!” wrote the “Friends” star alongside the video.

A-List pals gathered in the comments to support the star’s company anniversary.

“My kitchen and bathroom cabinets would make you so happy, @courteneycoxofficial, all @homecourt, all the time ♥️,” wrote Jennifer Garner. “This is pretty cute,” commented Chelsea Handler.

This isn’t the first time Sheeran and Cox have aligned themselves online. In 2021, the friends linked up for a recreation of Monica and Ross’ iconic dance number from the episode “The One With The Routine”.