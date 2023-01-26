Regé-Jean Page is indisputably the most handsome man in the world, according to at least one plastic surgeon’s assessment.

Using digital face-mapping software, British plastic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva has dubbed Page “the most handsome man in the world.”

De Silva shared his findings to Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 26, where he uploaded an image demonstrating Page’s physique, along with other celebrities who made the cut.

READ MORE: Regé-Jean Page And Glen Powell Are Teaming Up For A ‘Butch And Sundance’-Inspired TV Series

De Silva used the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi to determine that the “Bridgerton” actor had 93.65% facial symmetry, which apparently means he is scientifically a stud.

It was a close competition, with De Silva revealing that following closely behind the 34-year-old actor was “Thor” star Chris Hemsworth with a score of 93.53%, Michael B. Jordan placed third with 93.46% and Harry Styles ranked fourth in the experiment with 92.30% symmetry.

READ MORE: Regé-Jean Page Reveals He Hasn’t Seen ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 And Jokes That Simon Was A ‘Regency F**kboy*

Page ousted Robert Pattinson to 6th place after the “The Batman” actor initially topped De Silva’s list in 2020.

The comment section had different opinions to share on De Silva’s post, with one user explaining that these findings just back up what they already knew to be true: “When science backs up your theory! We already knew right? Scientifically proven facts at 💯%! ♥️”

“Interesting. Beauty is subjective. Although they have high facial symmetry according to science, I don’t find any of those men to be attractive!” posted another user in disagreement.

Fans can relish in Page’s symmetrically perfect beauty standards when he stars alongside Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez in “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves“, which premieres next March.