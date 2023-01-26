Sam Smith is getting vulnerable to the good and bad of living as their authentic self.

The 30-year-old pop star recently sat down to do an intimate interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, discussing the victories and challenges of living with pronouns.

“So we’ve got two sides, really. My personal life and then my public life. And in my personal life, there’s not one negative. My family, they can communicate with me. They always did. But they communicate with me now in an even better way. My love life has become better from it. I feel lovable. I feel comfortable in my skin, but I wear what I want to wear.

“Since changing my pronouns, it felt like a coming home. I wish I knew what the words were when I was in school, because I would’ve identified as that in school. Because it is who I am and it’s who I’ve always been,” the “Unholy” singer shared, showing the myriad of acceptance within their close bonds.

However, Smith explained how challenging the lack of acceptance in their public life regarding their authentic identity is.

“I think all the only negatives in the struggle have been in my public life and my job. And just the amount of hate and sh**iness that came my way was just exhausting.”

Smith acknowledged that the harassment happening to them affects average citizens even worse.

“It was in the f***ing news. […] Someone spat at me in the street. It’s crazy. What I find hard about it is it’s like, if that’s happening to me and I’m famous, I’m a pop star, can you imagine what other kids, like queer kids are feeling? And it’s just so sad that we’re in 2023 and it’s still happening. It’s exhausting and especially in England.”

Fans can watch Smith discuss the release of their latest album, “Gloria,” which is released tomorrow, Jan. 27, in the interview with Zane Lowe below.