Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin are happily celebrating four years of married life!

The 39-year-old country star marked the milestone by sharing photos of her and her 31-year-old husband soaking up the sun on vacation to her Instagram on Thursday.

“Celebrating 4 years married today with my main squeeze @brendanjmcloughlin 💍💕Happy anniversary babe! You are the best. (Y’all are welcome for the last two pics) 😍🤠,” she captioned the post, teasing her husband’s physique in some shirtless snaps.

The couple clutched each other closely in the photos, showing how strong their bond is four years on.

McLoughlin shared some adorable vacation photos of his own on his Instagram. His pictures featured Lambert and him toasting cocktails on the beach and the country star posing in a sombrero.

“4 years down and a lifetime to go. Happy anniversary @mirandalambert ❤️❤️,” he wrote alongside the post.

The couple first met during a visit to “Good Morning America” where Lambert promoted new music with her band Pistol Annies and McLoughlin, a retired NYDP cop, was doing security for the show.

Three months later, the rest is history. The two quietly tied the knot in January 2019 at an intimate ceremony at a farm outside Nashville before declaring their marital status to the world on Valentine’s Day that year.