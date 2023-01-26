Maren Morris may have what it takes to go toe-to-toe with Beyoncé in a sing-off.

The 32-year-old country singer proved how musically versatile she is when she posted a brief clip of her magnificently singing the vocal runs in Beyoncé’s smash single “Drunk in Love” to TikTok on Wednesday.

The country music star flexed her vocal range while performing in her kitchen in a casual black tank top.

“The Bones” singer had the message, “The one take my toddler didn’t chime in on,” written in the video, referencing her 1-year-old son with fellow country musician Ryan Hurd.

The comment section praised the “The Middle” singer for her impressive vocal chops.

“Maren Morris be SANGING? Never knew that. You ate!” wrote one surprised user.

“Maren said check my damn credentials!” another user wrote.

ET spoke with Morris in September 2022 at the iHeart Radio Music Fesitval in Las Vegas, where she shared how performing is a form of “therapy” for her.

“I’ve got my tour rolling, I’ve got my husband, I’ve got my son. I have an amazing team around me and amazing fans,” said Morris. “So I think that it’s been good. I just kind of throw myself into tour. That’s kind of like where I get my therapy and angst out, and sadness, anger, joy. I get to do it every night.”