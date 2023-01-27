Harrison Ford, a cast member in "Shrinking," poses at the premiere of the Apple TV+ series, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.

Harrison Ford has nothing but praise for his former “Indiana Jones” co-star, Ke Huy Quan. ET’s Matt Cohen spoke to Ford at the premiere of his new Apple TV+ series, “Shrinking”, where he shared his reaction to Quan’s first-ever Oscar nomination.

“I’m so happy for him. He’s a great guy,” Ford, who worked alongside Quan in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” said. “He’s a wonderful actor. He was when he was a little kid, and he still is. I’m glad. I’m very happy for him.”

As for Quan cameoing in any future installments of the “Indiana Jones” franchise, Ford said, “That’d be great.”

The 51-year-old actor, who got his start in the 1984 film, earned an Academy Award nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category for his work in the award-season favourite, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”. Sharing his reaction to the nomination on Instagram, Quan called it “one of the happiest days” of his life.

“Shouting out a HUGE thank you to [The Academy] for this unbelievable honor,” he captioned the post. “I am screaming so loud, I’m sure I’ll lose my voice by the end of day. Thank you to EVERYONE who’s reached out with congratulations and to ALL OF YOU who have been following me along on this incredible journey. I am so grateful to you all. This is for sure one of the happiest days of my life.”

He ended by congratulating, “the entire #EEAAO family for our 11 nominations. And lastly, CONGRATULATIONS to our matriarch [Michelle Yeoh] for her historic nomination. Cheers.”

Quan, who has already taken home a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award for the role, spoke to ET following his Critics Choice win about his sweeping awards season success.

“I am so, so, so grateful. I just wanted a job,” he shared. “I cannot believe what this movie has given me. I’m so lucky. And what a weekend this has been. This is one week that I will never, never forget.”

Quan admitted that he was still reeling following his acceptance speech. “I don’t know why I am so, so nervous. My heart is still pounding,” he told ET. “Every time I think about it, I think about those years that I was struggling… I’m so complicated. I don’t know, my mind is so, it’s so blurry right now. I cannot believe I won this. I cannot believe I won Golden Globes on Tuesday. It’s incredible. I don’t know what to say aside from saying I feel very lucky and I feel very grateful.”

As for what he hopes will come of his big wins, Quan noted, “I remember very well what it was like being an Asian actor in the late ’80s, early ’90s. So, I just want doors to be open. For all those activists like me, who just want nothing, but just a steady job. And I just want all the dreams to come true. That’s what I really hope.”

He added, “Of course, I’m so grateful the landscape has changed. There is a lot of progress that has been made. I’m so grateful to Hollywood. But yes, I want doors not just to open for me, but also for everybody.”

