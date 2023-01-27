It’s been months since rumours began to circulate that Rita Ora and Taika Waititi said ‘I do.’

Now, the “Your Song” singer has finally confirmed that she is indeed a married woman.

“Yes [I am married],” Ora said during an interview with London’s “Heart Breakfast” radio show on Friday. “I am officially off the market people.”

“I chose to keep it more private and keep it to myself,” she added. However, with her new single “You Only Love Me”, released today, and the accompanying music video (watch above), Ora said she plays “on what could have been,” which led to her decision to speak out about their marriage.

The new era begins now… You Only Love Me is OUT NOW❤️ I'm so proud of the new music I've been working on and have been dying to share it with you all! I love you so much, thank you for being with me 🔐 #YouOnlyLoveMe https://t.co/VfEz9WS6yk pic.twitter.com/9RMdu37UKa — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) January 27, 2023

“When the rumours came out ‘is she, isn’t she?’ I wanted to play on it. I wanted to do a wedding that didn’t go to plan… that’s not to say that is actually what happened,” the singer explained.

Speaking of what did happen, Ora gushed that her and Waititi’s weeding day “was perfect.”

“It was exactly, exactly how I wanted,” she shared. “It is nice to keep some things just to myself sometimes. It was nice and sweet… Sorry it’s not that interesting. One day I will throw a big party.”

Ora also admitted that she’s not sure she’ll take her hubby’s last name after “working very hard for this Ora name.”

As for why she decided to confirm their nuptials now, the British singer-songwriter said she “knew the questions were going to come,” based on her new music that’s “inspired by where I am at [in my life].”

“I just thought I may as well put it in my music,” she continued. “So this is the first time where the music does all the talking. It explains my love story which is on the album.”

This is NOT the wedding I always dreamed of 😂👰🏼‍♀️💒 You Only Love Me, song and video OUT NOW! So excited to share this with you all, I had so much fun on set 🥃 #YouOnlyLoveMe https://t.co/4qbG1b1TDJ pic.twitter.com/Cx0c4AM7Yt — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) January 27, 2023

Rumours that Ora, 32, and Waititi, 47, had reportedly tied the knot in a secret “intimate” London ceremony emerged in August 2022 after they were photographed wearing gold bands on their ring fingers. The two have been linked as early as March 2021.

In a separate interview, Ora recently recalled to Vogue how their relationship began.

“We met in L.A. and it was through friends and it was amazing, very casual and then we stayed friends for like four, five years and it was just a natural thing,” she said.

Years later, Ora and the “Thor: Love and Thunder” director “were both in Australia doing two separate jobs.”

“We didn’t really know that many people in Australia so we hung out and that was it,” she continued. “We went to a friend’s birthday party and that’s when everything clicked.”

This is Waititi’s second marriage. The filmmaker was previously married to film producer Chelsea Winstanley, whom he shares two children with. Their seven-year marriage came to an end in 2018. As for Ora, this is her first marriage.