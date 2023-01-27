Drew Barrymore has hit out at the Razzies for nominating her friend, 12-year-old “Firestarter” actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong, in the Worst Actress category.

Ater facing backlash online, Razzies creator John Wilson apologized and insisted under-18s would no longer be nominated for the parody awards.

Despite the statement, Barrymore wanted to make her feelings known on the matter, given that she was a child actress herself.

The “Drew Barrymore Show” host said, “This makes my blood boil,” before explaining what a Razzie was to anyone that didn’t know.

She added of the awards, which honour what they believe to be the worst movies and performances of the year, “Listen, I get poking fun at ourselves… fair game, bring it on, right? But Ryan is 12 years old!”

.@DrewBarrymore reacts to the Razzie Awards nomination of 12-year-old Firestarter actress @RyanKArmstrong. pic.twitter.com/GKgePPh7k7 — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) January 26, 2023

Barrymore pointed out that they’d nominated a few children before, but they “didn’t get caught.”

“This time they did,” she said, referencing the power of social media.

“Firestarter” — Photo: Universal Pictures

Barrymore went on, “But now it’s sort of another way to publicly allow others to shame them and ridicule them with platforms that maybe they couldn’t have anticipated back in the day. But now they know.”

She urged bosses, “Please don’t do this to people who are younger. That’s not nice.”

The Razzies will take place on March 11, the evening before the 2023 Oscars, which will air live on ABC on March 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

"The Drew Barrymore Show" airs on Global.