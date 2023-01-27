Jay Leno has suffered multiple injuries following a motorcycle accident, just two months after a car fire accident left him with third-degree burns.

“Just last week, I got knocked off my motorcycle,” the 72-year-old comedian told the Las Vegas Review-Journal of the Jan. 17 incident. “So I’ve got a broken collarbone. I’ve got two broken ribs. I’ve got two cracked kneecaps.”

“But I’m OK! I’m OK, I’m working,” he ensured. “I’m working this weekend.”

Leno explained how an unmarked safety hazard led to the crash.

“I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it,” he said.

“So, you know, I didn’t see it until it was too late,” he continued. “It just clotheslined me and, boom, knocked me off the bike.”

“The bike kept going,” he added, “and you know how that works out.”

This is the second time Leno experienced a serious accident, just months apart.

In Nov. 2022, the iconic TV host suffered excruciating burns to his face after a steam engine exploded while working on one of his vintage cars. Shocking images of Leno’s injuries were revealed, which saw his entire face wrapped in bandages.

Following a string of bad news, Leno’s motor show “Jay Leno’s Garage” was canceled by CNBC earlier this week, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Leno hosted the show, which demonstrated his passion for all things automotive, since 2014. The seventh and final season premiered in Sept. 2022. Neither CNBC nor Leno have commented yet on the series cancelation.