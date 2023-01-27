Tobey Maguire returned as Spider-Man in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” — and he’s ready to do it again.

In a new interview hyping Marvel’s upcoming book Spider-Man: No Way Home: The Official Movie Special, Maguire discusses how he reacted when he was invited to join Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland as a trio of Spider-Men courtesy of some multiverse mayhem.

“When they called initially, I was like finally!” Maguire said of reprising the superhero character he played in three movies.

“I got the call and was immediately open about coming to do this,” he added. “Not without nerves — you know, ‘What will this look like and what will the experience be?’ But to get to show up with beautiful, talented, creative people and play together? It’s just like, ‘Yes! It’s fun and exciting.’”

In fact, Maguire enjoyed the experience so much he’s ready and willing to suit up as Spidey for a fifth time.

“I love these films and I love all of the different series,” Maguire said. “If these guys called me and said, ‘Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?’ or ‘Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?’ it would be a ‘yes!’ Because why wouldn’t I want to do that?”