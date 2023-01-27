Amber Rose doesn’t want a man in her life.

The star recently appeared on the “Sofia with an F” podcast and opened up about wanting to stay single as she chatted to host Sofia Franklyn.

Rose has dated the likes of Cher’s new beau Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, Kanye West and 21 Savage in the past and was married to Wiz Khalifa from 2013-2016.

She said of how she views men in general: “It’s worse than ever. They’re pretty disgusting out here. They’re f**king gross. Like, I wanna be single for the rest of my life,” People reported.

Rose went on, “I don’t want to share my house or my life with anyone. I don’t want anyone around my kids. I don’t want to have sex… It’s so gross. I don’t want it.”

She admitted she’s okay with the idea of being “a lesbian,” but is also just fine “being by myself.”

“I’m very happy to not be in my bed with anyone,” the 39-year-old insisted.

Rose has two children; 3-year-old son Slash Electric Alexander Edwards with her ex Edwards, and 9-year-old son Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, whom she shares with Khalifa.

Rose and Edwards started dating in 2018, splitting around three years later after Edwards was caught cheating.

Cher seems to be very happy with Rose’s ex, with her fuelling engagement rumours at the start of 2023 after sharing a photo of a huge diamond ring.

The pair’s romance has raised plenty of eyebrows due to the couple’s age difference; Edwards is 36 and Cher is turning 77 in May. However, she previously insisted that although she knows the relationship “looks strange” on paper, “love doesn’t know math.”