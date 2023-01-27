Calling all “Lizzie McGuire” fans, Hilary Duff is still hopeful that a reboot could happen.

The actress, who shot to fame thanks to her beloved 13-year-old middle school character Lizzie and her animated alter ego, revealed that she would “of course” still be willing to revive her famous role, given a reboot that lives up to her vision.

When asked what went wrong a few years ago when Disney+ cancelled the previous attempted reboot, which would have centered on a grown-up version of Lizzie, Duff paused before keeping her chill.

“Disney+ was very new,” she told Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live”. “And I think they were like figuring out their — and we were figuring out our — and so — I am optimistic.”

Duff’s response is much more enlightening than what she initially conveyed about Lizzie’s future back in 2020 when she announced on Instagram that the reboot “isn’t going to happen.”

“I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today,” she said at the time, noting that “It’s what the character deserves.”

“I’m very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn’t align.”

Prior to that, Duff hinted at creative difficulties with the streamer, sharing that she’d “be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30-year-old’s journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating.”

We could just hear Lizzie’s inner alter ego shouting, “I’m not a little kid. I need freedom,” a line she quite literally said in the series.

Alternatively, the “How I Met Your Father” star publicly requested for Hulu to pick up the series but didn’t find any luck.

Hopefully someone will wake up and reach out with an offer to show Duff what dreams are made of.

After all, in the wise words of Lizzie McGuire, “Of course it’s not a bad idea, I came up with it.”