Shania Twain took to the stage of the People’s Choice Awards in December to perform her classic hit “That Don’t Impress Me Much”, and surprised fans when she switched up the song’s lyric “Okay, so you’re Brad Pitt,” instead singing, “Okay, so you’re Ryan Reynolds.”

Reynolds, seated in the audience, clearly got a big kick out of being name-checked by his fellow Canadian.

While the moment captured a lot of attention, a recent interview is now revealing how Pitt felt about being removed from the song.

In a video shared on @themoviedweeb TikTok account, Pitt was asked how he felt about Reynolds “stealing his thunder” due to Twain’s performance.

“He didn’t steal it. I think we can share the wealth there,” Pitt replied.

“Ryan’s a good egg, too,” he added. “He deserves some love.”

In fact, Pitt even offered Twain some suggestions for further substitutions when she performs the song.

“Next time she ought to sing it to Austin Butler,” said Pitt. “Maybe Leo in between and then Austin Butler.”