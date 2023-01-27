Click to share this via email

The Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel feud continues.

Kimmel celebrated 20 years of his late-night TV show on Thursday, with him having guests like George Clooney, Snoop Dogg and Coldplay on to mark the occasion.

However, one person that was waiting in the wings didn’t make the cut — Damon.

Kimmel told viewers after Coldplay’s performance, “Thanks to George Clooney and Snoop Dogg… I want to apologize to Matt Damon, we ran out of time for him, but we’ll definitely try to work him in sometime in the next 20 years.”

Poor Damon had been stood there waiting for his appearance with flowers, decorating the room with a poster, balloons and even a cake with Kimmel’s face on it.

He hilariously had a meltdown in the skit, screaming: “What the actual f**k?”

“20 f**king years of this s**t!” he added, pulling the banner off the wall and smashing a wine bottle.

Damon yelled, “F**k Kimmel!” before saying: “I can’t believe I baked you a cake.”

He proceeded to smash the cake, but at least got a little bit of joy out of the occasion as he ended up eating it himself.

