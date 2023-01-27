T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are reportedly leaving ABC amid weeks of discussion about their romance.

According to TMZ, sources have said that following a “marathon mediation session” on Thursday, it’s been decided that the “GMA3” anchors will not be returning.

The website added that they’ve “severed ties” with the broadcasting company and will both “receive payouts per their contracts.”

Insiders described the mediation as being “extremely contentious,” with ABC reps allegedly accusing both Robach and Holmes of various forms of misconduct.

One source told TMZ the whole thing was “a witch hunt.”

One of the accusations against Robach was reportedly that she had liquor in her dressing room; however, a source called it “ridiculous” and said that the bottles had been sent from ABC News executives.

The insider insisted it was just a way to get rid of the reporter, because bottles of liquor had been sent to other on-air talent, as well.

Another accusation against Robach was that she allegedly went to the College Football National Championship game a year ago, and reportedly “came to work the next day drunk.”

However, a source called the allegations “insane,” insisting she was just tired.

Robach and Holmes have been accused of not handing their “romance appropriately,” and waiting “too long to disclose it to ABC execs.”

ABC allegedly said their “behaviour on set” was “uncomfortable” for some ABC staff members, TMZ went on to report.

The lovebirds, whose romance was revealed at the end of November, had been pulled off-air while bosses investigated the matter.

It was revealed last month that Holmes had filed for divorce from his wife Marilee Fiebig after 12 years of marriage.

The two wed in 2010 and share their daughter Sabine together. Holmes is also father to Brianna and Jaiden from his first marriage to Amy Ferson.

Robach, on the other hand, tied the knot with Andrew Shue in 2010, as well, before they reportedly split last year.

ET Canada has contacted a “GMA3” spokesperson for comment.