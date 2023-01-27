Click to share this via email

A suspect was arrested Thursday night after reportedly burglarizing Drake’s $75 million Los Angeles mansion.

According to TMZ, Drake’s security immediately called the police after they reported an unknown man leaving the mansion carrying something that may have been stolen from the 36-year-old rapper’s property.

By the time the cops arrived, the suspect had disappeared, causing the police to search around the neighbourhood. A man matching the suspect’s description was caught walking down the street just a few hours later.

The man, carrying an object believed to be stolen from Drake’s home, was subsequently arrested by the cops.

TMZ reports that Drake was not at home during the criminal stint.

Unfortunately, Drake has a history of people breaking and entering into his home.

Last July, a man was arrested at his same mansion for misdemeanour trespassing, and the 23-year-old suspect claimed Drake was his father.