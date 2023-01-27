Kaley Cuoco is twinning with her on set body double, Monette Moio.

The “Flight Attendant” actress uploaded a cute snapshot of her real-life baby bump touching Moio’s matching prosthetic bump as the friends and colleagues stood side by side wearing matching golden yellow dresses by Hatchgal. They each paired the look with white sneakers and the exact same hairstyle.

“Now I’m making her play pregnant lol,” Cuoco joked in the caption, adding, “We have truly done it all together.”

READ MORE: Kaley Cuoco Thanks Glam Team For ‘Super Chic’ Dior ‘Preggo’ Look At Critics Choice Awards

Kaley Cuoco and stunt performer Monette Moio. — Photo: Instagram/ KaleyCuoco

Kaley Cuoco and stunt performer Monette Moio. — Photo: Instagram/ KaleyCuoco

Of course, the “Big Bang Theory” alum is referring to the pair’s journey together throughout Cuoco’s pregnancy, referencing a previous photo the actress shared on Instagram.

Following Cuoco’s pregnancy announcement in October 2022, she took to social media to share a few memorable moments from her pregnancy, including one with Moio.

READ MORE: Kaley Cuoco And Tom Pelphrey Have An Epic Baby Shower — Drone Show Included

“Hey @monettemoio remember that time we shot an action film while I was pregnant and horribly sick and you had to take care of me and be me and do all the things as non pregnant me?!” she captioned a photo of her and Moio doing the exact same pose at the beginning of her pregnancy. The photo saw Cuoco’s much smaller baby bump and Moio’s non-existent bump.

Kaley Cuoco and stunt performer Monette Moio. — Photo: Instagram/ Kaley.CuocoFan

Moio reposted Cuoco’s recent post to her own Instagram Story, writing “Nowhere else I’d rather be!” alongside a laughing face with tears emoji.