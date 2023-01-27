Chlöe Bailey has just dropped her first single, “Pray It Away”, and it’s sure to excite fans for the release of her heavily anticipated debut solo album in March.

There’s been no specific release date announced for her album “In Pieces” just yet; however, fans can enjoy “Pray It Away”, which dropped this Friday, Jan. 27.

The song is a luscious, gospel-influenced R&B track which explores Bailey’s grieving emotions regarding a wasted relationship.

Bailey released the song with the music video, directed by Madeline Kate Kann, which features the starlet looking saintly as she’s draped in a white gown, surrounded by dozens of candles inside a historic church in Los Angeles.

“In Pieces” was two years in the making and highlighted Bailey’s commitment and artistry, as the album features songs that Bailey wrote, arranged, and produced.

“I have been the rawest, the most vulnerable, and the most open I have been in my entire life with this album,” Chlöe said in a press release regarding the new album. “I used to believe the way I love so hard without question, was a curse. Only to find out, it’s been my greatest gift all along.”

Fans can stream “Pray It Away” here.