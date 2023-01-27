George Clooney and Brad Pitt continued to film scenes for their upcoming Apple TV+ thriller “Wolves” on Thursday.

After being pictured in Harlem earlier this week, the pair then headed to Chinatown, New York City.

Snaps showed the pair in a car, with Clooney behind the driver’s seat, as well as walking the streets in black ensembles.

George Clooney, Brad Pitt film “Wolves” in Chinatown, NYC. Credit: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Clooney and Pitt are reuniting for the eagerly anticipated flick after previously working together in the “Ocean’’s franchise and 2008’s “Burn After Reading”.

Clooney told Deadline last year that he and Pitt took a pay cut in exchange for the film to have a theatrical release, as well as being streamed.

He shared, “It was an exciting time because it got to be one of those weird bidding wars which happen every once in a while, and it ended up being pretty extreme.

“Apple came in with a really big number for Brad and I, and we said we’d like to take less as long as we can guarantee that we can have a theatrical release, and they said great. So, I do think that there’s a way that we can all co-exist.”

“Wolves” stars Pitt and Clooney as “lone wolf fixers assigned to the same job,” according to The Hollywood Reporter, and is being written and directed by Jon Watts, who previously helmed “Spider-Man: Far From Home”.