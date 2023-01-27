Wedding bells for Rita Ora in her brand new single “You Only Love Me” which she released today.

Before over enthusiastic bridesmaids converge upon Ora on her wedding day, Lohan and co. wish her luck through Zoom. Sharon Stone served as her fairy godmother as well. Ora and her bridesmaids are on their way to the wedding when they notice that the site, a castle, is on fire.

Kristen Stewart, Lindsay Lohan, Jodie Turner-Smith, Chelsea Handler, Addison Rae, Alexander Stewart, and fairy godmother Sharon Stone all make cameo appearances in the video.

Rita’s own experience of feeling exposed at the beginning of her romantic journey served as inspiration for the song “You Only Love Me,” which she also co-wrote. The song, which is supported by love and passion, begins with a voice memo from Oscar- and BAFTA-winning director Taika Waititi.