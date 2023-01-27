Jimmy Kimmel celebrated 20 years of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday, with a star-studded primetime special marking the anniversary of his late-night show.

As part of the festivities, Kimmel welcomed back two guests who appeared on the show’s debut episode back in 2003: George Clooney and Snoop Dogg.

Snoop, in fact, was Kimmel’s first celebrity co-host, a gimmick in which Kimmel would be joined by a different celebrity sitting in as sidekick each week — and which was quickly abandoned.

During Clooney’s appearance, Kimmel noted the years that had passed since his first “JKL!” appearance.

“George, you know, the last time you were here, you weren’t even a billionaire — you were just a lowly, filthy multimillionaire,” Kimmel joked.

Clooney fired back with a self-deprecating joke of his own, telling Kimmel, “I’m just watching [the premiere episode] and I’m like, ‘You got thinner and I got old.'”