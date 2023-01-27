Click to share this via email

The nerve-wracking trailer for Kiefer Sutherland’s latest mind-bending series, “Rabbit Hole,” has just dropped.

“Rabbit Hole” follows John Weir, played by Sutherland, a master of deception in the shrouded world of corporate espionage, as he navigates a hectic situation.

Weir is framed for murder by a powerful elite group that can control and influence populations, causing his grasp on reality to dwindle before him.

“I haven’t slept for a few days,” remarks Sutherland in the trailer, clearly showing his character’s mental chaos. “I can’t tell the difference between what’s real and what’s not.”

“The enemy is everywhere,” a voiceover states as the trailer concludes.

“Rabbit Hole” features a top-notch cast of talented actors, including Charles Dance from “Game of Thrones”, Meta Golding from “Empire”, Jason Butler Harner from “Ozark,” and many more.

Sutherland is the executive producer behind “Rabbit Hole”.

“Rabbit Hole” premieres on Sunday, Mar. 26 with two episodes on Paramount+.