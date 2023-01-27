Click to share this via email

American singer John Legend and his wife Chrisy Teigen welcomed a baby girl on January 13 and named her Esti Maxine Stephens.

The Grammy winner shared an adorable photo of his new born daughter yesterday where the little girl is seen chilling in her father’s arms.

Sharing the cute father-daughter moment on social media, Legend captioned the photo: “Our new love. ❤️”

Many fans including Will Breman said that Esti resembles Legend a lot. “Literally it’s been five minutes and already she looks just like you dude 💙,” he wrote while another user wrote: “Your twin.”

Teigen also posted a photo of Esti where she is seen sleeping peacefully. “look at u out here lookin like a baby,” she captioned the picture.

Chrissy and John’s unborn child died in 2020 as a result of partial placenta abruption.