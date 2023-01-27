Kathy Hilton has a lot of love for her daughter Paris Hilton and Carter Reum’s baby boy.

Earlier this week, Paris confirmed she and her husband had welcomed their first baby via surrogate, sharing an adorable snap of the little one’s fingers wrapped around hers.

“You are already loved beyond words,” Paris wrote in the caption.

Kathy then said in a statement to People, “Paris and Carter, we know you are going to be the most amazing parents.

“We are so thrilled for you both! Thank you for this perfect addition to our ever-growing, beautiful family.”

Paris told People of welcoming the newborn, “It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other. We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”

She told the publication in December that she and her other half were waiting for the right time to welcome their first child after tying the knot in November 2021.

“We really wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple, you know, before bringing kids into the mix,” she told the mag at the time, adding: “So now that we just had our year anniversary, I can’t wait for 2023.”

She continued: “We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down. We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, ‘This is perfect timing. Usually, I’m on a plane 250 days out of the year and let’s just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,’ and we have tons of them just waiting.”

Paris previously disputed her mom Kathy’s claims about her struggling with IVF.

Speaking to TMZ, the star said: “I have tons of embryos that are waiting, we’ve been stocking up on a lot of them. I don’t know where she got that, it’s never been a struggle at all.”

Kathy originally commented about her daughter trying to conceive in an interview with E! News.

“It breaks my heart because I know she is trying and trying and I always say, ‘Just relax,’” she said.

“So many people, they struggle and it doesn’t just happen like that,” Kathy continued.