Stephen Dorff is expressing his thoughts on modern superhero movies loud and clear.

The 49-year-old actor recently called the new wave of films, including Marvel’s upcoming “Blade” film, “worthless garbage,” questioning its chance of success against that of the original 1998 film, which he starred in as villain Deacon Frost with Wesley Snipes.

“God bless them, they’re making a bunch of money, but their movies suck,” Dorff said of Marvel in a recent interview with The Daily Beast.

“Nobody’s going to remember them,” he added.

“How’s that PG ‘Blade’ movie going for you, that can’t get a director? Because anybody who goes there is going to be laughed at by everyone, because we already did it and made it the best,” the actor said, referring to the fact that Marvel Studios “temporarily shut down production-related activities in Atlanta” last year after director Bassam Tariq exited the project, two months before it was intended to begin production.

He then went on to pay tribute to the original “Blade” director.

“There’s no Steve Norrington out there,” Dorff said before noting that “Marvel is used to me trashing them anyway.”

Dorff revealed that the only way he’d ever sign on to another adaptation of the comic book is if it was “more like when I started when we made ‘Blade’ or the few [films] that have been decent over the years, like when [Christopher] Nolan did ‘The Dark Knight’ and reinvented Batman from Tim Burton.”

“All this other garbage is just embarrassing, you know what I mean?” he told the outlet.

He vocalized that the future of film rests amongst talents like director Eddie Alcazar who helmed “Divinity”, which Dorff happens to star in, and not in “making ‘Black Adam’ and worthless garbage over and over again.”

“Nobody’s remembering ‘Black Adam’ at the end of the day. I didn’t even see that movie, it looked so bad,” he slammed the 2022 flick starring Dwayne Johnson.

Since last year, Marvel has replaced Tariq with Yann Demange, who’s set to direct “Blade” from a new script penned by Michael Starrbury.

Reports state that the studio, who first announced the project in 2019, hopes to begin production in early 2023. The release date was pushed to September 6, 2024.