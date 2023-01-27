Harrison Ford is so romantic.

The Hollywood heavyweight recently expressed how he’d love to “work” with his wife, Calista Flockhart, on a studio project, but they haven’t found the right one yet.

People got the scoop when chatting with the 80-year-old actor at the Apple TV+ premiere of his comedy series “Shrinking” in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

READ MORE: Harrison Ford Reacts To ‘Indiana Jones’ Co-Star Ke Huy Quan’s Oscar Nomination (Exclusive)

“We’d love to find one we could do together,” stated the Hollywood veteran, who’s been married to Flockhart for 12 years.

“But yeah, haven’t found one yet,” Ford continued.

Flockhard, 58, met Ford at the 2002 Golden Globes. The two decided to marry eight years later in Sante Fe, New Mexico.

Ford explained that his wife has only recently begun dipping her toe back into the waters of acting after taking time off to focus on their son, Liam, 22.

READ MORE: Harrison Ford Reflects On The Impact Of Indiana Jones: ‘He’s A Wonderful Character’

“She’s just going back to work after having devoted herself to the raising of our son, Liam, for the last 20 years,” said Ford. “And she’s enjoying going back to work. I’m hoping we will find something to do together.”

Fans can catch Ford dominating the big screen as he reprises his role as the titular character in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” this summer.