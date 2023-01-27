Luke Combs is surprising fans with new music.

Less than a year after the release of the musician’s Grammy-nominated record Growin’ Up, he’s announcing his new album Gettin’ Old.

“This album is about the stage of life I’m in right now. One that I’m sure a lot of us are in, have been through, or will go through,” Combs explained. “It’s about coming of age, loving where life is now but at the same time missing how it used to be, continuing to fall for the one you love and loving them no matter what, living in the moment but still wondering how much time you have left, family, friends, being thankful, and leaving a legacy. Me and so many others have poured their hearts and souls into this record, and I hope you love it as much as we do.”

To celebrate the announcement, the lead track “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old” is out now.

Luke Combs – Photo: Sony Music Entertainment

It’s been a busy year for the singer, with three nominations at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards including Best Country Album for Growin’ Up and best Best Country Song for “Doin’ This”.

On top of the accolades, Combs is kicking off his massive World Tour in March with sixteen North American shows.

The full list of tour stops is below:

March 25—Arlington, TX—AT&T Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

April 1—Indianapolis, IN—Lucas Oil Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

April 15—Nashville, TN—Nissan Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

April 22—Detroit, MI—Ford Field* (SOLD OUT)

April 29—Pittsburgh, PA—Acrisure Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

May 6—Chicago, IL—Soldier Field* (SOLD OUT)

May 13—Minneapolis, MN—U.S. Bank Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

May 20—Boise, ID—Albertsons Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

May 27—Vancouver, BC—BC Place* (SOLD OUT)

June 3—Edmonton, AB—Commonwealth Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

June 10—Kansas City, MO—GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

June 17—St. Louis, MO—Busch Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

July 8—Tampa, FL—Raymond James Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

July 15—Charlotte, NC—Bank of America Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

July 22—Foxborough, MA—Gillette Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

July 29—Philadelphia, PA—Lincoln Financial Field* (SOLD OUT)

August 9—Auckland, New Zealand—Spark Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 11—Brisbane, Australia—Brisbane Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)

August 12—Brisbane, Australia—Brisbane Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)

August 16—Sydney, Australia—Qudos Bank Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 17—Sydney, Australia—Qudos Bank Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 19—Melbourne, Australia—Rod Laver Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 20—Melbourne, Australia—Rod Laver Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

August 23—Adelaide, Australia—Adelaide Entertainment Centre+ (SOLD OUT)

August 26—Perth, Australia—RAC Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

September 30—Oslo, Norway—Spektrum Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 1—Stockholm, Sweden—Avicii Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 4—Copenhagen, Denmark—Forum Black Box (SOLD OUT)

October 6—Hamburg, Germany—Barclays Arena

October 7—Amsterdam, Netherlands—AFAS Live (SOLD OUT)

October 8—Paris, France—La Cigale (SOLD OUT)

October 10—Zurich, Switzerland—The Hall

October 11—Brussels, Belgium—Ancienne Belgique (SOLD OUT)

October 13—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 14—Belfast, N. Ireland—SSE Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 16—Glasgow, Scotland—OVO Hydro Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 17—Manchester, England—AO Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 19—London, England—The O2 Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 20—London, England—The O2 Arena (SOLD OUT)

*with special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb

+with special guests Cody Johnson and Lane Pittman

Gettin’ Old comes out on March 24.